15-year-old Alabama girl dead after car accident

A 15-year-old female from Munford, died in a single-vehicle crash at 12:35 p.m. Saturday and her identity has not yet been released.

A 2002 Honda Civic, driven by a 17-year-old female from Lincoln, was traveling west on Richeytown Road when the driver lost control, left the road and struck a tree.

The 15-year-old girl was in the passenger seat and was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Pell City, where she died.

The driver was taken to RMC, Anniston.

The crash occurred five miles south of Oxford.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.