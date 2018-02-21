A bill in the Alabama Legislature could ease restrictions of a common drug

The Alabama Legislature will take up a bill that could ease the punishment for marijuana.

The bill would not affect laws dealing with possessing or trafficking large amounts of the drug.

According to the bill, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana would become a violation, without jail time.

A first or second offense would result in a fine of up to $250.

A third or subsequent offense would push the fine up to $500.

The bill’s sponsor is Senator Dick Brewbaker (R-Montgomery).