Alabama Supreme Court upholds $1.7 million verdict against Dollar General

A Mobile County Dollar General store had a judgment of $1.7 million upheld by the Alabama Supreme Court for a customer injured in a fall.

Deborah Revette, 60, of Mobile, slipped and fell at the Dollar General.

Revette filed suit in late July 2012 and the case dragged on for four years in Mobile County Circuit Court.

The case was very contentious, going to mediation twice before a jury rendered a verdict awarding $1,725,000 to Revette on Sept. 27, 2016.