YHRadio: The Hollywood Conservative talks Alabama Politics, threats of war and Dan Rather blabbering about White House Leaks

Amanda Head, The Hollywood Conservative joins Scott Chambers and Andrea Tice on Yellowhammer Radio. Topics include Scott being locked out of his hotel in underwear, Alabama’s special senate election, North Korean tension and Dan Rather praising the White House leakers.

The Final 30 is brought to you by McCutcheon Engineering: Professional Engineering Consulting Services

Does your project require the highest level of electrical engineering certainty and integrity available? McCutcheon’s Licensed Professional Engineering services provide this level of service. We can provide initial project visualization, equipment selection, drawings, code compliance, risk assessment and modernization planning that directly affect project success by removing the possibility of rework and change orders.