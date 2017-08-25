YHRadio: The Hollywood conservative breaks down the latest examples of Hypocrisy on parade in Holly”weird”

The Final 30 is a smorgasbord of both topics AND food as we all say goodbye to soon to be beach bum Scott Chambers. Yellowhammer Radio hosts and Amanda Head still found time to talk about the Left Coast’s rampant hypocrisy and double standard when it comes to marriage, feminism, and protecting the environment.

