YHRadio: A millennial voice joins YH Radio and takes both sides to task on the recent Charlottesville violence
Candace Owens is gaining the attention in conservative social media with a recent video post on the Charlottesville protests. Owens spoke to YH Radio about what woke her up from the Liberal mindset months ago, and how she refuses to fall for the games of the left leaning media.
Twitter: @RedPillBlack
YouTube: Red Pill Black
