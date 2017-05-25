WOW: Alabama twins earn perfect scores on ACT

ENTERPRISE, Ala. — Having one child earn a perfect score on the ACT is an accomplishment any parent should be proud of. But having two children earn a perfect score at the same time? That makes for an even more incredible feat.

Twins Alexander and Brian Lawson of Enterprise High School each earned a 36 on their latest attempt of the ACT, the highest possible score on the college admissions test. The current juniors were surprised by their results, even though they each scored an impressive 32 when they took the test as sophomores.

Approximately 0.1 percent of the nationwide class of 2016 earned a perfect score on the test.

Going into the April test, the Lawson brothers were shooting for 34s — a tough goal. But their actual results put them amongst the nation’s cream of the crop.

Their mother, Laura Stanley, said her sons have always had a desire to learn. “Even when they were real young, they were really good in math and really eager to learn. That’s who they are,” she told the Dothan Eagle. “In kindergarten, they were just eager to keep moving through lessons. It was a self-paced program, so they were just able to keep going.”

Undoubtedly, the Lawson boys will have an abundance of top-notch colleges to choose from. The family plans to move to the Northeast after they graduate early in December, and they will tour numerous schools there over the summer.

Both kids are thinking about pursuing engineering degrees. Alex wants to study either computer science or computer engineering, and Brian wants to study electrical engineering.