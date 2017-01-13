WATCH: UAB men’s basketball receives ESPN’s praise for its Block Cancer Initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In the past few years, ESPN’s flagship program has instituted “Stars of the Night” where the anchors select an athlete or athletes from around the world to praise for an impressive performance. On Wednesday, anchor Kevin Connors highlighted the UAB Blazers men’s basketball team, but not because of their performance on the court.

This season, first-year Blazers coach Rob Ehsan started the Block Cancer Initiative, wherein he has pledged a $10 donation to the Gene Bartow Memorial Fund for Cancer Research for every blocked shot this season. Additionally, players have pledged to donate for each blocked shot in Conference USA play with money from their own pockets.

UAB currently leads Conference USA with 87 blocks, which puts them in the top 25 for all of Division I basketball. Since the implementation of the program, Ehsan has been dubbed “The Mayor of Blockingham.”

Bartow, the namesake of the cancer research fund, coached the Blazers from 1978-1996, accumulating 647 wins. A member of both the Alabama Sports and College Basketball Halls of Fame, Bartow took over the UCLA Bruins from legendary coach John Wooden and led them to the Final Four.

During his time at UAB, he led the Blazers to numerous NCAA Tournament appearances, including a 1982 trip to the Elite Eight. He also served as the athletic director of the school until 2000, and has been known as “the Father of UAB Athletics.” He passed away from stomach cancer in 2012.