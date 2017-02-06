WATCH: artist paints patriotic masterpiece during anthem at Bama hoops game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The singing of the national anthem always brings chills to a captive audience at a sporting event. But the somber moment becomes even more epic when an artist re-creates patriotic imagery while the song is performed live.

Before the Alabama Crimson Tide’s home basketball game against the Auburn Tigers, Joe Everson of Joe’s Studio added a unique twist to the anthem. In less than 90 seconds, he painted a jaw-dropping image that you have to see to believe.

“It was my privilege to honor our country and those who have given everything so that I can do what I do,” Everson wrote in a Facebook comment. “University of Alabama Athletics is a class act! Roll Tide!!!! Thank you.”

The painting is a recreation of the famous photo “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima” taken by Joe Rosenthal on February 23, 1945. It won the Pulitzer Prize for Photgraphy and has gone on to become one of the most enduring images of the Pacific Theater of World War II.

Everson and his studio are based out of South Carolina, and his art work has been featured on Yahoo! and Fox News.