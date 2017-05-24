Warrior Wednesday: Former Marine, Matt Pierce, an expert dog handler and explosive ordinance disposal technician, talks about his service and post military life with Xtreme Concepts.

Former Marine, Matt Pierce, an expert dog handler and explosive ordinance disposal technician, talks about his service and post military life with Xtreme Concepts.

Matt tells stories from his deployments, shares memories of his fallen brothers, reflects on memorial day, talked about some hilarious situations people put themselves in with explosives and discusses his job with Xtreme Concepts.

LISTEN: Former Marine, Matt Pierce, an expert dog handler and explosive ordinance disposal technician, talks about his service and post military life with Xtreme Concepts.

http://warriorwednesday.com/?powerpress_pinw=416-podcast