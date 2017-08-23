Warrior Wednesday digs deep and tells the story of American heroes

Yellowhammer News pays tribute to the men and women of the armed services. Each week Warrior Wednesday host Scott Chambers talks to an American hero. In this behind the scenes video Chambers and Yellowhammer CEO Brian Ellis talk about the impact of Warrior Wednesday.

You can listen to the podcast each Wednesday at 2:30 PM on Superstation 101.1 WYDE in Birmingham, online at www.WarriorWednesday.com or by subscribing on iTunes or Stitcher.