VILLAIN ALERT: Deaf, Single Mother of Four Burglarized

Cullman Police want people to be on the lookout for the gang of criminals responsible for the recent string of neighborhood break-ins.

Angelina Wallis, who’s mother is deaf, reported that $800 was recently stolen from her mother’s car. In an interview with ABC 33/40 news Angelina said,

“I don’t know what downfall you had to make you want to steal from other people, but it had to have to be pretty rough to make you want to hurt someone else. . . That’s a lot to take out of a single mother with four kids.”

Angelina is one of four siblings and is currently in high school.

Police indicate that while this particular situation is appalling, it’s not an isolated incident. Cullman Police Sergeant David Nassetta said, “We’ve had six to eight break-ins in town, on the southeast side of town.”

The department has uncovered video that captures some of the crimes. And while they have not made the footage available to the public, they do report that around six people are responsible for the burglaries.

Officials are reminding folks to keep their doors locked and keep track of the serial numbers on firearms. These come in handy when trying to track down stolen items.