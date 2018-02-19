VIDEO: Author of ‘Woodlawn’ on Yellowhammer Presents: Living Life on Purpose







This episode of Executive Lion’s Living Life On Purpose shows Matt Wilson and Andrew Wells talking with Todd Gerelds, author of the books “Woodlawn” and “Always Fall Forward”.

Todd has not only been successful in his business career but he has also felt called to write two books that have great purpose and speak a lot of truth. Todd walks out his faith and purpose on a daily basis and loves to serve others. Todd is a husband, father, leader, and child of God.

3 Takeaways from the show:

1) We all have people that have powerful influence in our lives and Todd has chosen to honor his Dad by sharing the lessons he has learned from him. These lessons can benefit anyone, in any situation to move forward in a positive way.

2) Sometimes in life, you face adversity and you have to maintain courage in your convictions to keep moving forward.

3) For those battling depression, Todd speaks directly to that situation and shares how he prayerfully overcame that obstacle in his own life.

WATCH: