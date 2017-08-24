Vicious Fight Occurs In Mobile School

In a troubling development yesterday, nine students and two adults were arrested as a result of their part in a vicious fight that took place at a Mobile County high school.

As reported by ABC 33/40, police were called to the campus of Theodore High School yesterday in response to violence that resembled a mob, more than a school fight.

While no major injuries have been reported, Mobile County Public School System spokeswomen Rena Phillips has said that not only were eight male students arrested, but two other non-students were taken into custody after they came onto campus to take part in the fight.

The names of the students have not been released. However, police have identified the two adults who entered campus. Datarivs Nobles and Undraye Crawford were both charged with criminal trespassing and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail.

The significance of yesterday’s events points to what appears to be a continued loss of civility in our culture, based on the sheer number of people involved, the brutality of the events, and the time it took to get the situation under control.