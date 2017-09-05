Hilarious Street-Sign Feud Between Two Mobile Restaurants

Photo of Chick-fil-a by www.ccPixs.com. Photo of Moe’s Original BBQ from Facebook.

A Chick-fil-A in Mobile has gotten caught in a hilarious feud with its neighboring Moe’s Original Bar B Que. According to Fox News, it all started when Chick-fil-A used its outside marquee to announce a new Smokehouse BBQ Sandwich. Moe’s felt betrayed, and took to their sign to say, “I thought we were friends,” followed by a stab at the chicken restaurant, “Open Sundays.”

Chick-fil-A responded hoping to make amends saying, “Moe’s we miss you!” In a twist of events, Moe’s replied that it was now with Diamonds, a gentleman’s club down the street. However, the Barbecue joint admitted that it would be their “pleasure” to be friends again.

The truce didn’t last for long. Chick-fil-A crossed a line when it asked for the secret recipe to Moe’s famous white barbecue sauce. Moe’s simply could not oblige, firing back “Shyeah we’ll send it over when pigs fly!”

Exchanges like these have been taking social media by storm as of late. It seems customers can’t get enough of the light hearted exchange between two restaurants. Moe’s documentation of the feud has been shared and liked more than 5,000 times on Facebook.

One follower praised the unique but entertaining show down saying, “In [West Mobile] Christians, hippies, and strippers get along just fine.”