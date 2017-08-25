Tommy Tuberville Holds Annual Golf Tournament Supporting Wounded Veterans

Former Auburn football Coach Tommy Tuberville will hold his foundation’s annual golf tournament at the Auburn University Club on October 5. The tournament will raise funds for wounded veterans who have received the purple heart for their service to our country. “The Tommy Tuberville Foundation will be making sure these veterans are remembered and have a home that meets their physical needs.”

The Tuberville Foundation’s mission is “to recognize and support organizations and causes that connect with the beliefs and values of the Tuberville family, including assisting our military and veterans; increasing awareness, education, and prevention of health issues, particularly among women and children; and furthering education and community initiatives.”

The Foundation began hosting the charity golf tournament in 2014, when Tuberville saw an opportunity to help veterans in need and to honor his father’s legacy.

“These veterans hold a special place in my heart because my Dad was a Purple Heart Medal recipient. This is a way for me to help these great individuals who have given so much for our freedom and our country and it is a way I will also honor the legacy of my Dad.”

The tournament will begin at 7:30 a.m. with registration and a silent auction, and play will begin at 8:30 a.m. Following the tournament, there will be lunch and an awards ceremony at 1:00 p.m. and a greeting from Tommy Tuberville himself at 1:30 p.m.

The tournament will be $150 per player or $600 for a team of four. There are also numerous sponsorship opportunities. For additional information, please call Jim Nichols at 352-801-8686 or email at info@tommytubervillefoundation.org.