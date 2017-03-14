Thunderbirds to headline show at Maxwell Air Force Base

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Thunderbirds will soon be zooming into Alabama to participate in the Maxwell Air Force Base Open House and Air Show on April 8 and 9. Along with the French air force’s aerial demonstration team, Patrouille de France, the Thunderbirds will fly for the crowd on both days.

Founded in 1917, the Thunderbirds began as an operation squadron in World War I before going inactive in 1963. Ever since, the group has served as a demonstration squadron performing aerobatic formation and solo flying in specially marked aircraft.

The event will celebrate the Air Force’s 70th Anniversary. This year’s theme is Heritage to Horizon: Legacy of the Great War–A Century of Airpower, commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the U.S. entry into WWI and a century of air power.

Admission is free to the public, and the base will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days.

Maxwel, named after Atmore native Lt. William C. Maxwell, has been in use since 1910. Prior to its official use, it was home to the Wright Flying School opened by the Wright Brothers.

To learn more about the event, visit MAFB’s website linked here.