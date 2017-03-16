Thriving Alabama suburb kicks of 50th anniversary

HOOVER, Ala. — When Hoover was first incorporated as city on May 18, 1967, only 406 people lived there. Fifty years later, it is now the sixth-largest city in Alabama with upwards of 90,000 residents.

To celebrate this massive growth, the city will be honoring its fiftieth anniversary with a series of events throughout the year. The festivities kicked off last week with a ceremony at the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens.

The tagline for the anniversary is “Building Community Together.” Hoover’s new Mayor, Frank Brocato, hit on that theme during the kickoff event.

“Since its incorporation in 1967, many people have contributed to making Hoover one of the top places to live and raise a family as well as a community we are proud to call home,” Brocato said. “As we go through this year and beyond, we are committed to Building Community Together.”

Hoover’s growth can be attributed to numerous geographic and economic factors. Located near both Interstate 65 and Interstate 459, the city’s location was prime for business development. The opening of the Riverchase Galleria in 1986 and the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa in the mid-2000s have brought in big-time money from across the state.

To this day, the city’s economy has thrived. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Hoover’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent as of last December.

Various events will be held throughout the year to celebrate the city’s fiftieth anniversary. Barnes & Noble in Patton Creek will host a book signing with Author Heather Jones Skaggs on April 23, and the city’s annual celebration, Celebrate Hoover Day, is scheduled for April 29.

On the day of the anniversary, the city will hold a ceremony to bury a time capsule containing items supplied by students at Hoover City Schools. Later in the year, town hall gatherings will be held in local neighborhoods where Mayor Brocato and Hoover City Councilmen will provide cake and ice cream celebrating Hoover’s anniversary.

Back in 2014, the website 24/7 Wall Street ranked Hoover as one of the Top 30 places to live in America. For additional information on Hoover’s festivities, check the city’s website linked here.