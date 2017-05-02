The top 20 Alabama private high schools for 2017

Last week, Yellowhammer reported on the top 20 public high schools in Alabama by Niche.com, which ranked Loveless Academic Magnet Program in Montgomery number one. Now, Niche.com has ranked the top private schools in the state.

RELATED: These are the 20 Alabama high schools best preparing students for college in 2017

Niche.com, a site that seeks to “make choosing a neighborhood, college, or K-12 school a more transparent process” by “providing reviews and insight from everyday experts” ranked the best private high schools in Alabama to inform parents about their educational options for their children.

Here’s how they explain their process:

The Best Private High Schools ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the overall experience at private high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It uses data sourced from various government and public data sets, Niche’s own proprietary data, and 123,218 opinion-based survey responses across a variety of topics from 16,688 current students, recent alumni, and parents. A high ranking in Overall Experience generally indicates that: — Students are very happy with their experiences in all aspects including academics, teachers, health, safety, resources, facilities, extracurriculars, sports, and fitness;

— The school is an exceptional academic institution in terms of teachers, students, resources for learning, and student outcomes;

— The school is made up of a diverse population and fosters an accepting, positive school culture;

— Students are actively involved in a variety of extracurriculars and sports the school offers.

The top 20 Alabama private schools are:

1. Indian Springs School (Indian Springs)

2. The Altamont School (Birmingham)

3. Randolph School (Huntsville)

4, St. James School (Montgomery)

5. The Donoho School (Anniston)

6. St. Paul’s Episcopal School (Mobile)

7. UMS-Wright Preparatory School (Mobile)

8. Bayside Academy (Daphne)

9. Tuscaloosa Academy (Tuscaloosa)

10. Montgomery Academy (Montgomery)

11. St. Bernard Preparatory School (Cullman)

12. The Westminster School (Oak Mountain)

13. Whitesburg Christian Academy (Huntsville)

14. Pope John Paul II Catholic High School (Huntsville)

15. Holy Spirit Catholic Regional School (Tuscaloosa)

16. Trinity Presbyterian School (Montgomery)

17. Evangel Classical Christian School (Alabaster)

18. Houston Academy (Dothan)

19. Westminster Christian Academy (Huntsville)

20. Briarwood Christian High School (Birmingham)