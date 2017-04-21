The one minute video every Alabamian needs to see about the dangers of left lane driving

Last year, Alabamians were ranked amongst the worst drivers in the country by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. One statistically significant reason for the horrible ranking is the large number of accidents that happen on the states roadways.

But science shows that there is a simply way to cut down on the number of interstate accidents by about 10 percent. If drivers only use the left lane for passing rather than long term travel, everyone on the road will be better off.

Peer-reviewed scientific research shows that two cars riding side-by-side going the same speed can result in major traffic buildups. Additionally, studies reveal that some left-lane-drivers are misguided in believing they are actually keeping people safer by slowing down traffic. In reality, cars going 5 mph slower than the surrounding traffic have a greater chance of causing accidents than cars going 5 mph faster, and having slow drivers in both lanes often results in faster drivers weaving in and out of traffic, drastically increasing the risk of accidents.

In addition to just being more safe, left lane travel is actually against the law. Alabama law enforcement has gone on the record saying that it can and will ticket those who abuse the left lane. “If they need to pass a slower moving motorist than that’s when they can use that left hand lane to pass that motorist and safely get back over into the right lane,” State Trooper Cpl. Jess Thornton told WBRC last year.