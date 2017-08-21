Ten Things Every Alabamian Should Know Before The Solar Eclipse 

As millions of American’s get ready for the first total solar eclipse in nearly 40 years, and the first one that’s swept the entire U.S. in 99 years, here are a few quick tips to ensure that you make the most of the galactic showcase.

Where: Know where you’re going to watch the eclipse from. While the entire United States will witness some part of the event, only a small portion will witness totality. Places like Tennessee and South Carolina are some of the closest places Alabamians can go. When: Know exactly what time your viewing location will experience the eclipse. Even though the path of the moon will move faster than a supersonic jet, different parts of the country will have different viewing times. Just a quick google search will help you determine your time. Understand: Get a basic understanding of what the different stages of the eclipse will be. For example, totality will not happen at once. This means that there will be a gradual darkening at your location. Having just a basic knowledge of how it works will help you make the most of this historic event. Glasses: MAKE SURE YOU HAVE GLASSES, SERIOUSLY. Of course, you want to see the eclipse, but you also want to see tomorrow as well. The sun will cause permanent damage to your eyes if you don’t take proper precaution. Make sure the glasses you wear are “safe for direct solar viewing.” They should say it on the label. Pictures: The sun is going to be doing some funky stuff, like seriously funky. This means that your camera probably won’t take the same quality photo’s you’re used to because the light is hitting it in an abnormal way. Do a quick google search to look for tips and tricks to make your pictures better. Shadows: Every solar eclipse people notice “shadow snakes” on the ground. While scientists don’t know exactly what causes them, they are unique to an eclipse. So when the sun is approaching totality, just look around to see what you can find. Animals: Just like us, animals use the sun as a biological clock. It tells them when to sleep and wake up. However, unlike us, animals haven’t been watching the news to find out about the eclipse. So, when it suddenly gets dark, they think it’s time to go to bed. Birds will stop chirping and crickets will start sounding. Most say it’s a pretty weird experience. Corona: No, not the drink (but it might go well with an eclipse)! The corona is the part around the sun that you normally can’t see because it’s so bright. However, right at totality, you will be able to make it out with the naked eye. Check it out! Experience: Pictures are great, but experience the eclipse away from your phone as well. Take it in. You can find a thousand photo’s on the web. Fun: Have fun. Enjoy your family. This hasn’t happened since the 70’s. If you’ve got children, then make it a family thing. They’ll remember it for the rest of their lives.