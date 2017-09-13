Suspect Arrested In Tuscaloosa Hammer Assault

A Tuscaloosa woman was struck in the head with a hammer outside of a grocery store on Monday. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the 53-year old woman was loading groceries into her car when a man approached her and grabbed her purse. When she refused to let go of her belongings, the suspect hit her over the head with a hammer. She was treated for a minor injury to her eye.

According to ABC 33/40, police arrested Reginald Lee Aaron (26) in relation to the attack at the Five Points Winn Dixie. Tuscaloosa investigators were able to piece together evidence from a string of robberies that led them to the man. He is being held on two counts of robbery with a $120,000 bond. Further charges are pending at a later date.

A customer told reporters that because of crime in the area, she shops in groups to protect herself. “It’s safer in groups. If something does happen and you are being attacked you have someone who can dial 9-1-1,” she said.

Shoppers are encouraged to remain alert and aware of their surroundings, especially when they are near their cars.