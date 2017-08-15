SuperStation Smackdown: An Alabama resident attempts to attack Trump on WYDE

by Staff Writer

When Jenny called “AM with Michael and Jessica” on Superstation 101, her goal was to attack President Trump with the same rhetoric that is displayed on the national networks. What she got instead was a lesson on knowing the facts of your subject matter before calling a radio station. During this particular call, Jenny learned that if you make a claim, you better be able to back it up.

