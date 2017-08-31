Spotted: Nicolas Cage Visits South Alabama Hospital

As reported by Fox 10 News, actor Nicolas Cage visited USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Mobile yesterday.

Cage was spotted working his way through the pediatric intensive care unit and the USS Hope, an infusion unit, where children fighting cancer are treated. Those at the hospital say that he stayed for over an hour taking pictures, signing autographs, and talking to patients.

From all indications the trip was not planned, and the guest and staff were shocked to see the super star actor.

Cage is in the Port City working on a new movie. In recent years, celebrities sightings around town have become the norm for Mobile. Because the market is favorable, more and more films are being made in Huntsville. The current movie is the third Nicolas Cage has made in Mobile. Prior to the movie now in production, Cage starred in the historical thriller “USS Indianapolis,” about a WWII Naval disaster.