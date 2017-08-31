“Special Persons’ Day” – The Left’s Call to Abolish Father’s Day

(News Analysis)

Fathers play a unique and irreplaceable role in the lives of their children. As the Alabama Policy Institute stated,

“While families in Alabama come in many forms, the role of a father is a cornerstone of family life and contributes to the well-being of society as a whole. Research is conclusive that having a father present in the family brings countless benefits, among them being that employment is more stable, abortion rates are dramatically lower, children are more likely to succeed in their education, and children report fewer mental health problems. To remove the celebration of fatherhood from our calendar would remove recognition of God’s intended purpose for the family unit.”

The data to support this statement is unassailable, as this graphic from the National Fatherhood Initiative shows.

Unfortunately, radical progressives don’t see it that way. In fact, According to American Freedom Fighters, a new campaign in Australia hopes to do away with the Father’s Day and replace it with a holiday that is more inclusive of the different family units found in society today. They hope to call it “Special Persons’ Day.”

“Red Ruby Scarlet” is the person responsible for dispensing of the special day, claiming that Father’s Day is unfair to children who lack a father figure in their home. She claims that the wide range of family structures present in today’s society does not foster the esteem of one single family member. However, it is interesting to note that Scarlet makes no mention of changing Mother’s Day to make it more inclusive.

While it is true that many children grow up without a father figure in their life, this campaign is far from a concerted effort to promote “equality and fairness,” as its supporters claim. It is simply an attempt to diminish the importance of the role that a father plays in a child’s life. Not all father figures are perfect, or even present, but Father’s Day serves as a time to celebrate those figures who have had such a lasting effect on their child, and hopefully, to shape a cultural consensus around the role dads play.

Like so many American holidays including Mother’s Day, Father’s Day has come to symbolize a time where families come together and celebrate each other. Hopefully, Ms. Scarlet’s campaign will stay down under, which is exactly where it belongs.

Ryan Nfi Father Absence Info Graphic 051614 by Yellowhammer News on Scribd