Son Shot In Head, Father Behind Bars

As reported by Channel 9 News, authorities confirm a 24-year-old, Dekalb County man, was shot in the head, with his father taken into custody shortly after.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night. Police arrived at the scene after they received calls alleging a domestic dispute. Once there, they found the son suffering from a gun shot wound to the head. He was then rushed to the hospital, but according to DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris, the man’s condition has not been released.

Now, police have arrested the man’s father, Scott K. Slaton, charging him with obstructing government operations and resisting arrest. No information has been released on whether Slaton was responsible for the shooting.

Speaking to the media, Sheriff Harris said,

“This is an unfortunate incident that occurred, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family. This is still an ongoing investigation, and as we continue to compile information and evidence it will be possible that more charges will be added, if not we will send this case to the grand jury for further review.”