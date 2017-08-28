Small Earthquake Hits North Alabama

As reported by AL.com, the U.S. Geological Survey registered a 2.2 magnitude earthquake early Sunday morning.

Generally, earthquakes of that magnitude are mild and do not tend to cause any damage. And no incidents of damage have been reported as a result of this one.

It occurred just north of Jamestown, which would equate to 30 miles south east of Scottsborro.

Minor earthquakes of this kind are not at all rare. For example, this is the eighth quake Alabama has experienced since February, with another happening earlier this month.