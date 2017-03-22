Saban rants against fake news in latest press conference

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban was not happy with a reporter at his Tuesday press conference, but that is nothing new. In a rant aimed at a sports journalist who asked about Alabama’s new “ball-control offense,” Saban went off into a tangent attacking the media in general for presenting false and unfounded narratives.

“I don’t know where you came up with where we go to ball control. That’s not what we do,” Coach Saban said. “The New England Patriots threw the ball over 60-something percent of the time, which is more than we threw it. So, where does that assumption come from or do you do what everybody else in the media does – create some s*** and throw it on the wall and see what sticks, which is what I see happening everywhere? And the people who scream the loudest kind of get the attention and then we pass some rule that everybody has to live with or some law and the consequences mess up a lot of other things. Do it all the time. We’re doing it right now.”

“Fake News” has become a new buzz-word for people on the left and the right to criticize outlets that publish stories lacking in factual basis. Everyone from Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton has slammed stories for being “fake news,” and now the Alabama football coach appears to be getting in on the action.

The Crimson Tide began spring practice earlier this week to begin preparations for the 2017 campaign. Last year, the Tide finished as national runners-up after falling to Clemson 35-31 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Saban’s squad will once again be expected to win the SEC with second year quarterback Jalen Hurts likely leading new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s scheme.