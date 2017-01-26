Rick Burgess: I didn’t disown my daughter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Renowned conservative radio talk show host Rick Burgess wants to make one thing abundantly clear: he loves his daughter. Brandi Burgess’ announcement to the world that she is bisexual earlier this month provided ample fodder for the left, leading to accusations that the Christian co-host of Rick & Bubba disowned his daughter over her choices. But according to Rick, nothing could be further from the truth.

“There has been no one disowned, and there never has been in any way shape or form,” Burgess said on his show today. “It’s no more complicated than we disagree with our daughter, and she disagrees with us.”

In an interview with Al.com, Brandi Burgess described herself as “a queer person living in Philadelphia…I am an actor, theater maker, and educator. I am an activist for gender equality, feminism, social justice, and a better tomorrow.”

Although he loves Brandi, Burgess does not support her choices and does not want to encourage her. He said that he and his wife have assumed the role of prodigal parents, who want her to repent.

But his views will not prevent him from being there for his daughter in times of need.

“When she does need help from us in any way, shape, or form – now we’re not going to help any way with their wants, because that would be endorsing the way she’s doing – but if she has a true need and at any time, she she knows she could call on us and we would be there,” he said.

Burgess added that if his daughter wants to repent as the prodigal son did, “She ain’t even gotta come a long way, we’ll run to her.”

Throughout the segment, Burgess emphasized the importance of loving each other, but also loving God. “We love her enough not to disown, but love her enough that we will not condone, and pat her on the back, and confirm something that we think is detrimental to her eternity and detrimental to other people.”

Burgess and his wife, Sheri, first shared their side of the story on Rick & Bubba back on January 14. But after the attacks he received from liberal blogs and individuals, Burgess felt compelled to readdress the issue again today.

You can watch Burgess’ most recent comments on the issue in the video below.