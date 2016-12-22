Report finds Alabama is one of the most giving states in the nation

Just in time for Christmas, a report has found that Alabamians are among the most charitable in the nation.

Conducted by WalletHub, the study placed Alabama as the fourth most giving state. The only states rated higher were Utah (No. 1), Arkansas (No. 2), and Minnesota (No. 3).

When ranked solely on the percentage of income donated, the Yellowhammer State ranked third highest. Some aspects considered in their findings included the average income level of the state, the number of donors, and the number of public charities, food banks, and homeless shelters.

The findings coincide with similar studies that have been done over the years, consistently finding that Alabamians donate some of the highest amounts compared to their incomes. In 2015, for instance, WalletHub determined that the percentage of donated income in Alabama is three times higher than in New Hampshire.

In April, Philanthropy.com also released data on how much each state in the country gives and donates to charity. According to their findings earlier this year, Alabama was the third-most charitable state in the entire country. Alabamians give 4.87% of their adjusted gross incomes to charity, which translates to over $3 billion dollars of giving.

Among their findings were the top ten cities known for their giving. Here’s the full list:

10. Auburn-Opelika

9. Mobile

8. Birmingham-Hoover

7. Florence-Muscle Shoals

6. Gadsden

5. Dothan

4. Decatur

3. Tuscaloosa

2. Montgomery

1. Anniston-Oxford