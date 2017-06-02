One Mississippi Escapee Captured, Two Still At Large Probably in North Alabama

Yesterday, Yellowhammer reported on three inmates escaped from a county jail in Mississippi and were presumed to be on the run in North Alabama—specifically in Cherokee, which is in Colbert County in North Alabama, about 85 miles southeast of Huntsville. Yesterday afternoon, One of those three, Mark Lindsey, 53, of Booneville, MS, was apprehended, but police are still searching for his counterparts, David Glasco, and John Brown.

According to the Clarion Ledger—the Mississippi newspaper closest to the jail from which the trio escaped—said law enforcement established a “containment area” in Colbert County, AL hoping to trap the remaining two escapees, but as of this evening, they’re still at large. As reported yesterday, Glasco, 38, from Ashland, MS was awaiting trial on sexual battery charges. Brown, 40, from Rienzi, MS was awaiting trial for possession of stolen property. Needless to say, once they’re apprehended, they’ll be facing considerably longer prison sentences after this jaunt across state lines.

According to the Clarion Ledger report, United States Marshals, Alabama State Troopers, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department, and the Cherokee Police Department are among the teams searching for the pair with every resource at their disposal. Fox News quoted Prentiss County, MS Sheriff Randy Tolar, as saying “A whole slew of search personnel came into the area there and formed a perimeter and were able to contain the individuals. We still believe they’re contained in that area.”