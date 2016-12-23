This is the No. 1 Christmas gift in Alabama

Just in time for the Christmas season, a report has determined the number one gift given in every state. If you thought Alabama and Auburn gear would top the list, think again.

According to the site BestReviews.com, the number one gift purchased by Alabamians in 2016 is an electric turkey fryer.

Surprised? It’s no secret that southerners have an appreciation for good food.

In fact, the study found that the top gifts given in Southern states revolve around the kitchen table. The number one gift sold in Texas this year was a Butterball XL Indoor Electric Turkey Fryer. In Louisiana, Tennessee, and Georgia, pressure cookers will apparently be a staple under the tree.

The study showed that certain areas of the country were more prone to buying particular types of gifts. While Southerners are seen as home chefs, the West gravitated toward technology. The Northeast spent most of their gift-dollars on beauty, grooming, and apparel.

If cooking appliances aren’t your thing, it could be worse. Iowa and North Dakota’s favored gift was a flashlight. Maine’s was a Minnie Mouse knit hat.

In November, the Alabama Retail Association reported that Alabamians are expected to spend $11.4 billion this year on holiday spending. One year earlier, Yellowhammer State shoppers spent $10.9 billion on the holidays.

In an earlier statement, Ricky Bromberg, chairman of the Alabama Retail Association and president of Bromberg & Co., said that buyers could make 2016 another high-growth year for holiday shopping.

“We feel optimistic, albeit cautiously optimistic, about 2016 holiday sales,” said Bromberg. “It’s been a good year, and we’re hoping that continues through the holidays. We are thankful for the customers, new and old, who choose to shop with us.”