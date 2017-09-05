Movie Inspired by Alabama Couple Set for Release Soon

A new movie, Heart of Man, will be shown in 600 select theaters nationwide on September 14th, including the AMC Lee Branch 15 in Birmingham.

The movie was inspired by the true story of an Alabama couple, Traylor and Melody Lovvorn. As Traylor shared in a press release about the movie:

“Melody and I were married 11 years before my struggle with pornography and sexual addiction ripped our family apart,” relates Traylor. “This tragic upheaval left us both reeling and caused the “perfect” life we both worked so hard to project to come crashing down around us.”

After a miraculous recovery and restoration, the Lovvorns were re-married in 2008, following six years of divorce, and their extraordinary story inspired them to found an organization to help others on a similar journey—Undone Redone.

The Lovvorn’s powerful story of redemption will be featured in Heart of Man, in the one-night-only showing, and they will be in attendance at the Birmingham theatre on September 14th.

To learn more about the true life story behind the movie, visit Undone Redone today.

Editor’s Note: Purchase tickets here to see Heart of Man in Birmingham at AMC Lee Branch 15 on September 14th and watch the trailer here.