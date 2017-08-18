Medical Emergency Forces Mobile Cruise Ship Back To Port

As reported by WKRG News, Mobile’s cruise ship, the Carnival Fantasy, was forced to return mid trip and head back to Mobile.

Officials have indicated that the ship was forced to return due to a medical emergency on board. No other information has been released indicating who or how many people might be affected, but nothing is wrong with the ship itself.

The ship had left Mobile on Thursday night for a four-night western Caribbean cruise.

Mobile Fire-Rescue has been called and awaits Carnival’s return.