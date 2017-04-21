LISTEN: This Alabama company can help you become a better leader today

Justin with Fireseeds is here this week to talk about leadership and understanding what you’re ‘hardwired’ for.

Justin works alongside Cord Sachs who is a Birmingham-based leadership expert and the CEO of FireSeeds, a company that helps companies find and grow great leaders and “the company behind many of Alabama’s fastest growing companies.”

The full conversation with Justin can be heard on the Yellowhammer Radio podcast or in the video above, and a lightly edited transcript of his interview with Yellowhammer’s Andrea Tice and Scott Chambers can be read below.

Scott Chambers:

Here’s what I’m gathering from this song. I could use some seven and seven on a breaking news day like today. Somebody needs to call a doctor. Make sure his last name is not Bentley, okay?

Andrea Tice:

All right.

Scott Chambers:

Welcome back to Yellowhammer Radio.

Andrea Tice:

Dare I ask what seven and seven is?

Scott Chambers:

Ah, yes.

Dave Richardson:

Oh come on, Andrea.

Scott Chambers:

You really don’t know that? Come on. Okay, she [crosstalk 00:00:20] doesn’t know that it’s an honest, fair question.

Dave Richardson:

Seagram’s Seven and 7-Up

Scott Chambers:

You mix Seagram’s Seven and 7-Up, seven and seven.

Andrea Tice:

Seagram …

Scott Chambers:

You make 14 it’s a great drink.

Andrea Tice:

Okay. All right. 7-Up. 7-Up factors in.

Scott Chambers:

Seven and Seven. You take Seagram’s Seven mix it with 7-Up. It’s a wonderful adult beverage. You’ve got to be over the age of 21. Don’t consume it while you’re driving.

Andrea Tice:

I know I sound like a teenager, I’m really not.

Scott Chambers:

Nah, teetotaler, that’s fine.

Andrea Tice:

Yeah, teetotaler not a teenager.

Scott Chambers:

And I’ve had friends that say hey let’s make a 14. And you know what that means.

Dave Richardson:

Oh yeah.

Scott Chambers:

Seven and seven. Let’s have a 14. Or you go to a barkeep and you say I want a 14. And they know you want seven and seven.

Andrea Tice:

So what’s the point of saying seven and seven if you’re just gonna go 14. I mean just add …

Scott Chambers:

Because it’s Seagram’s Seven and 7-Up.

Andrea Tice:

Okay, so you can do it either way. Seven and Seven or …

Scott Chambers:

Yeah. Seven and seven is probably the preferred method to say it but some people say a 14 and people get what need. They know what you mean.

Andrea Tice:

All right. Fine. Okay.

Scott Chambers:

But on a day like today I could use one of those. It’s crazy news day. Just a crazy news day. So here’s what we now understand, after our crack research department here at Yellowhammer Radio, has went down the hall and spoken with …

Dave Richardson:

Michael Hart.

Scott Chambers:

Old Spice.

Andrea Tice:

Yup.

Scott Chambers:

Hashtag Old Spice. One of the best talk shows in Birmingham, Michael Hart. And Michael has given some insight to you Dave.

Dave Richardson:

Yes he said that when they run this time, they will have to rerun in ’18. They are just filling the seat and then they have to run for the six year term.

Andrea Tice:

Now could it be safe to say that if we go through all the effort of a re-election, special election and a campaign that it’s almost a presumption that people are just gonna turn around and if they put him in the first time there’s just gonna put him in the second?

Scott Chambers:

Never. Never in politics should you say it’s predetermined. Ever. ‘Cause things could change. You do realize the first two years of Luther Strange’s term in the US Senate is going to be spent campaigning. What can he accomplish while he’s campaigning? Not a darn thing.

Dave Richardson:

Well, me and you were talking outside. And I told you, earlier you said there’s a 75% chance he won’t get it. But now, that I know that. I think it goes down to 50/50 because it’s 50% he will get it and a 50% chance he won’t get it.

Scott Chambers:

Because other candidates will not be as likely to want to spend money to run against him in the special when they’re gonna save their war chest to run against him in the general.

Dave Richardson:

Exactly

Andrea Tice:

Well …

Scott Chambers:

That’s good insight Dave.

Andrea Tice:

But at the same time, maybe I’m wrong. I’m trying to think like a voter. A voter, the battle is now, the battle now for who you want to represent you is now. As of today because of the governor. So if the battle is now I want to win it, get my guy in and then just keep him on.

Scott Chambers:

That’s also good insight from both of you. Let me address that. Andrea’s point, I’m gonna side with Andrea a little more on this. Dave, that’s very bright, that’s very smart. But I think Andrea’s point here, being that people are let’s pick our guy now and we’re going to reelect him in ’18. Because of Dr. Bentley and the black cloud that now surrounds Luther Strange by being appointed, I think it’s going to make it easier for some of those candidates to run with less money. It’s going to now take less money to beat Luther Strange because people are still so ticked off by the fact that he was appointed by Dr. Bentley. And it looks shady, it looks dirty.

Andrea Tice:

Not to mention Scott.

Scott Chambers:

They’re not gonna need a lot of money.

Andrea Tice:

You can’t go far into thinking that Bentley’s was the very same thing. Let’s appoint this person, whoever it is, and then they will be ushered in just by way of ease. The voters will just go with what’s just the easiest route. The path of least resistance, and so on. But now the voter, because of Bentley having this scandal attached, they want to go against him and all that he stands for.

Dave Richardson:

Okay, so now that brings it up to 60/40.

Andrea Tice:

Okay.

Scott Chambers:

Yeah, both of those are great ways to look at it, either one of you could be right. Dave, I mean that’s spot on Dave.

Dave Richardson:

You know what I’m saying? Once she said that, it made me think, now it’s 60/40 instead of saying 25 or 50/50.

Scott Chambers:

I still don’t think it looks well. I you could take an outsider, you could take a former politician that maybe hosts a talk radio show now that people love, could announce they’re going to run.

Andrea Tice:

Any time now, right. Scott.

Scott Chambers:

And that person doesn’t want to run, let’s be fair. He loves doing what he’s doing, he’s served the people and he’s done his thing. I don’t want to put pressure on someone that as of right now I don’t think he wants to run.

vBut then again, if some people out there just need a little encouragement, a little boost, morale boost, that there are people behind him that believe in him, then that’s okay to put that out there.

Dave Richardson:

Trust me I’ll pray for him every day.

Andrea Tice:

Good for you Dave.

Scott Chambers:

If he’s ever wanted to go … I will just say this and I’ll leave it at that, ’cause I’m not gonna pressure our colleague to do something that they don’t feel called to do right now. But I will say this.

Andrea Tice:

It’s a moment of support, that’s what it is.

Scott Chambers:

That’s all it is.

Andrea Tice:

Not pressure.

Scott Chambers:

Well I think Dave laying hands on him and praying was a little bit of pressure on him this morning. Let’s just be honest.

Andrea Tice:

That was divine intervention, okay.

Scott Chambers:

If there’s ever been a chance for our friend Scott to want to run and return to politics I think now’s a golden opportunity for him.

Andrea Tice:

I do too.

Scott Chambers:

Now is the golden opportunity because people don’t like this black cloud of secrecy. Doesn’t mean anything negative happened. I have to be very clear and fair to Luther Strange when I say this. Doesn’t mean anything happened. But it sure as heck looks like something went down. The perception is everything, no matter how innocent this guy is. No matter how pure, no matter how white and clean, it doesn’t matter. It just looks dirty. And because of that I think there’s never been a better opportunity for someone that wants a Senate seat in this state that has a little bit, or lot of political knowledge.

Andrea Tice:

And it’s never been a better opportunity, Scott, for those who want to support someone like that to just voice their support, or their donations, or …

Scott Chambers:

Now.

Andrea Tice:

Their backing up of him.

Scott Chambers:

I also could shut all of this down right our of the gate too. Let’s not forget, Scott Beason was endorsing and supporting Robert Bentley at one point. That’s not going to help Scott Beason’s case either, okay. Let’s just be clear.

Andrea Tice:

But there was a lot of people, come on. We all thought …

Scott Chambers:

Dave was ready to put a hundred bucks down on a wager here. Not really.

Andrea Tice:

Whoa, where’d you get that.

Dave Richardson:

No this is campaign.

Scott Chambers:

Oh campaign.

Andrea Tice:

Oh he’s ready to donate, he’s pulling out his wallet ready okay, good for you.

Scott Chambers:

We can’t make any wagers here.

Andrea Tice:

He was listening to me not you. Okay, thank you Dave, I appreciate it, yeah.

Scott Chambers:

Look, it’s crazy. We have a call to get to from Shane. But before we get to Shane some breaking news that’s coming out. Jim Ziegler says that we could, the state of Alabama could auction Wanda’s desk on ebay.

Andrea Tice:

Okay.

Scott Chambers:

If they find it.

Dave Richardson:

That’s one way to pay for the election.

Andrea Tice:

Oh they haven’t found it yet.

Scott Chambers:

Wanda’s desk is still missing ladies and gentlemen.

Andrea Tice:

You think Bentley went with it with an ax.

Scott Chambers:

We can put that money towards the state, the general, or the election.

Andrea Tice:

Tried to destroy some evidence. Is there a shattered desk somewhere?

Scott Chambers:

Well you were out last week Andrea. You were out last week when Jim Ziegler said that he would make it his mission to find Wanda’s desk and reconstruct what happened to it. … Direct quote from Jim Ziegler on this program.

Andrea Tice:

Well first of all have we found Wanda? Is Wanda okay? Is Wanda doing all right? Is she in a safe place?

Scott Chambers:

Wanda is doing okay. But if that desk could talk.

Andrea Tice:

Do we need to pay for therapy for Wanda and the things she heard, I have a feeling.

Scott Chambers:

If that desk could talk. That’s the thing. Let’s go to Shane on line one before we catch a break. Shane what’s on your mind?

Shane (Caller):

Oh well, I don’t know a lot about Luther Strange. I’ve heard a few things. I do believe that … I felt like there was a little bit of unethical activity going on with that appointment by Dr. Robert Bentley. And I believe also as Andrea pointed out a few minutes ago, I believe it’s very early, and really fresh in a lot of people’s minds and I think that association between the two is gonna, the ones that have a real bad taste in their mouth of Mr. Bentley, I think it’s gonna be hard for them to pull that lever.

Scott Chambers:

I agree.

Shane (Caller):

But now for me, it’s gotta be the name. If you’ve got a name like Luther Strange I’m sorry but I’m gonna look at you twice. And also there’s another one, what’s his name, Young Boozer?

Scott Chambers:

Young Boozer, right.

Shane (Caller):

If you introduced me to Young Boozer I’m sorry but I’m gonna take a hard look at you before I pull that lever.

Scott Chambers:

I understand. And that’s not a bad thing. People just do that. It’s natural.

Shane (Caller):

That’s right.

Scott Chambers:

When you have a goofy, funky name. Look, Luther Strange is six foot nine. I’m 6’7″, I can relate to the guy. People look at you kind of funny anyway when you’re a giant. People are naturally going to take a second look. It’s just the way the human mind works. It just is. It’s the way it works.

Shane (Caller):

So if you had a name like Scott Beason or Big Dave or something like that, I could get behind that.

Andrea Tice:

All right.

Shane (Caller):

But I don’t know about Luther Strange or Young Boozer.

Scott Chambers:

Wow, everyone’s just endorsing him. Everyone …

Dave Richardson:

Wait a minute. That was an endorsement for me.

Scott Chambers:

Dave no one wants you to run for Senate brother. I love ya Dave but no one wants you to be the Senator from Ewingtown man.

Dave Richardson:

Come on man.

Scott Chambers:

It’s just not gonna happen.

Shane (Caller):

Y’all have a good afternoon.

Andrea Tice:

Thanks for the call.

Scott Chambers:

All right Shane, appreciate it. So there’s a Scott Beason endorsement as well.

Andrea Tice:

We need to start thinking of some slogans.

Scott Chambers:

He has not made any announcements y’all, you need to know that.

Dave Richardson:

Hey Beason and Dave, Governor and … Vice Governor.

Scott Chambers:

Vice Governor. Yes, Beason and Dave. Oh my gosh. You know what Dave, you can get on the ticket if you want to because I’ve seen the people that are possibly considering it at the local waffle shop late at night over coffee. I’m thinking about running for … It’s easier right now honestly to say who’s name is not on the list, okay.

Dave Richardson:

Yours.

Scott Chambers:

Mine’s not … I’ll go ahead and declare right now I do not plan to run for Governor of this state ever.

Andrea Tice:

And I will not be your Lieutenant Governor no matter how hard you ask.

Scott Chambers:

I may get involved in politics in the state of Florida later on down the road. But in Alabama right now I will never run for politics in this state, not gonna happen.

Andrea Tice:

You just want the perks of the beach.

Scott Chambers:

That’s exactly right, exactly right. But in Alabama, not happening.

Andrea Tice:

You just want special seating at the donut hole … I know you.

Scott Chambers:

Now you’re talking my language there.

Andrea Tice:

You want to be ushered in quickly and seated with minutes.

Scott Chambers:

Of course. It’s been a strange news day here on the program and unfortunately we’re about to have to take a break. I wish we had time for one more phone call, but unfortunately we’re have to take a break. We’re gonna move on and talk to our pals from Fire Seeds. In our weekly Tuesday conversation, Cord Sachs is not gonna be with us today, I believe, I want to say Justin’s gonna be filling in for him today. And so look forward to talking to him with our pals from Fire Seeds. That’s coming up on the program. Yellowhammernews.com. Continue following that because this whole special election thing today is hot and heavy. Keep your radio right here on Super Station 101 for the rest of the day. Andrea McClain and Jessica’s coming up with the line. That’s coming up next. They’re gonna keep chatting about it. Michael Hart show this afternoon, oh my gosh. [crosstalk 00:10:59] I don’t know how I’m not going to be able to not listen to every single minute of Michael Hart today.

Dave Richardson:

I can’t wait.

Andrea Tice:

Yeah, yeah. I know.

Scott Chambers:

Soon to be New York Times bestselling author by the way.

Andrea Tice:

Regardless of what color pants he’s wearing, he’s gonna bring it.

Scott Chambers:

Michael Hart could have no pants on and he’s gonna bring it.

Dave Richardson:

Watch it now, wait a minute.

Andrea Tice:

That’s right. Yay. I knew you had to go there.

Scott Chambers:

Michael Hart show is gonna be amazing today. I guarantee you after this special election announcement. It’s gonna be grand. So we got that coming up. All day long keep it on Super Station 101. And Yellowhammernews.com continue to follow this whole Strange deal because ladies and gentlemen it’s getting strange.

Scott Chambers:

Welcome back, it’s Yellowhammer Radio Super Station 101 WYDE coming to you from the CawKS.com heating and air studios. Time now for our weekly chat with our good friend Cord Sachs. But Cord Sachs isn’t here today so from Fire Seeds, Justin is with us. How’s it going Justin?

Justin:

Terrific, how are you guys today?

Scott Chambers:

We’re great. Andrea and I are thrilled to have you on the program. Now do us a little favor. Tell us a little about yourself Justin, ’cause we’re used to talking with our man Cord.

Justin:

Yeah, so excited to be here. If Cord is the Yin, I am the Yang to Fire Seeds. We are, obviously today gonna be talking a little bit about identity and wiring.

Andrea Tice:

Okay.

Justin:

Cord starts Fire Seeds. I am the COO and so we are wired up very differently but we make a great team from a [inaudible 00:12:21] standpoint. Yeah, just dove in with him, gosh, I guess five and a half years ago or so whenever we started the organization. Cord loved, just to tell the vision of what we do. And my job is to come alongside him and help execute on that. And so on a day to day basis that’s what I do. Love obviously helping organizations think for skill culture and kind of my side of the equation is just very practically how to pull that off. So love doing what we do.

Scott Chambers:

Awesome Justin. Well we’re glad to have you here. And for those of you that want to know more about Fire Seeds you can visit them online. Fireseeds.com. Justin we were continuing our chat each and every week with Cord. And the past couple of weeks, especially last week we were having a conversation about identity and wiring. I take it you’re going to continue on about some identity and wiring within the human mind right?

Justin:

Yes absolutely, absolutely. And just a couple things, quick reminder. Identity and wiring is just how you have been hard wired by God. The certain personality strengths and preferences, there’s not necessarily a right or a wrong to it. But it’s so valuable to understand at work and at home. And I think when people do, then you can really create a lot of great energy just for teamwork. And I know Cord talked about last week it’s usage, whether it was in World War Two, or how understanding wiring can save a marriage and really benefit folks who are trying to lead teams and organizations on a day to day basis.

Scott Chambers:

Well Justin, why is it important for you to understand?

Justin:

Well that’s a great question. I think three, there’s kind of three key reasons that I think about whenever I kind of process why is understanding identity important. Number one, I think if you are a leader, and it doesn’t matter if you are at home, work at the office, leadership requires just self-awareness. Emotional intelligence is a pretty big deal these days in the workplace and I think in order to grow in that, your first step is to growing emotional intelligence is just having self-awareness. And a big part of that is just understanding what energizes you, what brings you energy, how are you wired up? Is it people, is it tasks, is it planning, is it polity, you’re in the workplace? And I think understanding that is gonna help you understand how you are going to react in certain situations. And as a leader understand what roles may be a good fit … especially in the workplace. So I think for me, I’ve really grown a lot in that.

I was originally post-college in college ministry which was phenomenal in terms of impact I got to have. But, I am not wired to be around people everyday. I very much wired at more task oriented. So what happened for me is that as I grew in that role and understood more of who I was I recognized that the amount of people that I had to be around day in and day out took a ton of energy away from me in those scenarios. Even though I was good with people, I could work 40 hours in a job where I engage people every single day in almost like a sales type setting, but it felt like I was 80, you know?

Scott Chambers:

100%.

Justin:

And it took me a while to understand it. Yeah, but as I grew in self-awareness it became clear that oh, that’s a wiring thing. That’s an energy and a battery thing that’s related to that. Leadership growth requires self-awareness. And think too what’s going to help you understand the team you need around you to be successful. I think Cord is pretty smart with that. If you look at our wiring and the way we are looked at on different assessments, we’re pretty much opposites. And the neat part is that Cord appreciates my differences. I think I appreciate his differences and that allows us to work together. Because we understand that we don’t get frustrated, maybe, when we think differently about things. It allows us to work well together. And really I think help Fire Seeds be successful.

Scott Chambers:

Right.

Justin:

And then thirdly, gosh, you guys experience these relationships on a day to day basis. As Cord and I understand that about each other in a work environment, the same thing can happen in a marriage. If you don’t understand your spouse’s wiring, and their identity and what gives them energy … what may be just a simple personality conflict can turn very quickly into maybe some character accusations, well gosh we just don’t get each other type things. And it’s really because you don’t understand the differences within wiring. So those …

Scott Chambers:

Interesting.

Justin:

Are a couple of reasons for me why wiring is a big deal.

Andrea Tice:

You know it’s interesting that you would mention this because just last night I was looking at a report out there that the majority of CEO’s out there are actually introverts. And that they were not necessarily be extroverts as you would expect. And so clearly knowing how you’re wired and what works well with your personality and the different people you’re interacting with is critical in getting success. And they went forward even though … they knew themselves in order to go forward.

Justin:

And you know what’s interesting there. I would guess the guys and the gals that got to that position that are introverts began to understand that early about themselves, became pretty self-aware and were pretty comfortable about it. Therefore, yeah maybe after they began to put people around them and weren’t afraid to people around them that would make the organization more successful because they understood who they were.

Scott Chambers:

Yeah. I’m one of those people. I’m a people person but I’m the biggest introvert in the world. And honestly I hate people but I deal with people really well. It’s just one of things, it happens. It’s just the way I’m wired.

Justin:

Yeah, here’s the thing. And I know you two got to take the Myers-Briggs assessment which is a great assessment. Just kind of a general understanding of what gives you energy. More of an effective assessment. And when I look at those two things, people … kind of one of the first aspects as I did that extrovert, introvert thing. I know what people often misunderstand, they think that if someone isn’t introvert on that scale, is that they don’t have people skills. Well it’s not a people skills test it’s a battery test. It’s what gives you energy.

Andrea Tice:

Yeah.

Justin:

And so there are many introverts that have phenomenal people skills but if they take a role where they have to be around people all day long it’s just gonna drain the battery.

Andrea Tice:

Right. [crosstalk 00:18:42] And there are extroverts that would love to talk to people but don’t know how best to handle them.

Scott Chambers:

You’re right.

Justin:

That’s right, that’s right, that’s right. Yes I think that sometimes you can misunderstand these tests for, gosh that person is an extrovert so they are good with people by nature. Or introvert and therefore they’re not. And again I think that’s a misunderstanding. It’s more of a wiring thing. But again I think was interesting looking at you two you got to pick a couple of things [inaudible 00:19:04]. What was it like for you two taking that Myers-Briggs Assessment? What did you learn about yourself?

Scott Chambers:

If I’m being honest it was painful. It was brutally painful to take this Myers-Briggs assessment. I wanted to argue with the questions.

Andrea Tice:

Yes.

Scott Chambers:

I wanted to expowund upon the answers. A simple yes, no, A or B, was just not good enough for me.

Andrea Tice:

Yeah I found myself judging the questions, arguing with the questions, examining, analyzing the questions and saying, well wait they don’t apply to every situation all the time.

Scott Chambers:

Exactly. I’m very analytical Justin. Very analytical.

Justin:

Well the good thing about one of those is that they designed them and obviously asked these questions thousands of different times to get to where they are. But with me, is that each of you as you took those what it does is uncover some pretty instinctive things about who you are. And I think anybody out there who … and again I don’t care if it’s a familial relationship or in the office, it’s critical. I would recommend Myers-Briggs test or [inaudible 00:20:08] assessment. Anything where you can go in and begin to understand how people are hard wired. What that’s going to allow you to do is get them in the right seat on the bus. Which absolutely critical if you’re gonna have an effective team. If someone is a planner versus … again the introvert / extrovert thing … that’s gonna make a big difference in terms of is this person more operational wise, are they more sales wired, and not even just that but what types of sales. Is this a system based person or maybe like a Cord who’s a little more organic, you put him in the moment and let him go.

Scott Chambers:

Right.

Justin:

So I think anyone out there who maybe thinks this thing is a little bit hokey or doesn’t see the value, I’d say gosh, try to lose the mind of that a little [inaudible 00:20:55]

Scott Chambers:

Well it’s very interesting stuff Justin and unfortunately we’re out of time. But please tell everyone how they can get in touch with Fire Seeds and how you can help them out in their business life, in their work, in their daily life. How do they get in touch with you guys?

Justin:

So check us out at fireseed.com That’s probably the best place to go. You can see just the different services we offer from recruiting, leadership development to sales and we’ve got an online platform called Wildstalk that helps grow culture and leadership in organization. Fireseed.com is the best place to go. So check that out, we’d love to hear back.

Scott Chambers:

All right. Fireseed.com. We appreciate Justin being on with us. We’re back tomorrow. Until next time, never forget where you came from, if so you might not find your way back home. Bye.

Andrea Tice:

Bye.