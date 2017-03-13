Listen: Alabama author explains why ‘big picture’ thinking isn’t always the way to go

On Friday, Yellowhammer Radio on Superstation 101.1 WYDE welcomed famed author Andy Andrews to the studio. Sitting down for an interview with host Andrea Tice, he explained why paying attention to the “small stuff” leads to greater success than the focusing on the “big picture.”

According to Andrews, it has everything to do with creating a standard of excellence.

“People think that they have to make massive changes for big things to happen, but they don’t,” Andrews said. “It’s little tiny shifts in behavior, little tiny shifts in action that make the difference long-term.”

Andrews has worked with Fortune 500 CEOs, football coaches, prominent college football coaches, and presidential candidates. He is currently promoting his latest book, “The Little Things: Why You Really Should Sweat the Small Stuff.” You can check out his full interview above.