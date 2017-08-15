Huntsville Provides Free Eclipse Glasses

As reported by WAFF News, the Huntsville International Airport will be providing 5,000 free eclipse glasses to help protect those watching the solar event.

As many of you know, parts of the U.S. will experience a full solar eclipse August 21st. While the darkest path of the event will pass just north of Alabama, many can still witness a partial eclipse in the northern parts of the state. Specifically, east of Huntsville is predicted to be the most impressive location to watch from.

Given the rarity at which the sun and the moon enter alignment, NASA is warning the public about the dangers posed from witnessing the eclipse without the appropriate eyewear. They say that if you look directly at the sun during any phase of alignment, you can still cause lasting damage to your eyes.

The glasses the public is advised to wear have been developed by NASA. To make sure your pair is authentic be sure to check the manufacturer’s name and certification number on the side. Each pair should have an international standard number “ISO 12312-2” printed on them.

To pick up your pair of glasses go to Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville. Each pair is free, however, there is a limit of one pair per person.