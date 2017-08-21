Huntsville Engineer Watches Solar Eclipse In Style

With open fields becoming a popular eclipse venue in Alabama, one Redstone Arsenal engineer plans on having a bird’s eye view… Literally.

As reported by WHNT News, Paul Johnson intends to fly is yellow 1941J-3 club aircraft 25 hundred feet in the air to view the eclipse.

His love of flight and engineering inspired the trip. While he’ll be flying alone, he still wants to show the rest of the world his unique perspective.

Talking about his plan to let everyone in on his adventure, he said, “My cousin works at Microsoft and I was texting him telling him about this deal I had going on and he ended up knowing somebody that worked for GoPro and then they sent me three of their GoPro Hero 5’s.”

Even though we can’t be there, we defiantly wish him the best of luck. It’s sure to be an incredible view and definitely worth the watch on YouTube.