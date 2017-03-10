Hoover Tactical Shot of the Month: good guy with a gun shoots armed robber

MIAMI, Fla. — In yet another example of a good guy with a gun coming to the rescue, an unidentified witness to an armed robbery in Miami shot an killed the perpetrator of an armed robbery late last Friday night.

The murder and robbery victim was approached around 11:30 p.m. by the three suspects: Marcel Antonio Bolanos, Steven Palacio, and a third man, 18-year-old Alberto Medal. They allegedly took the victim’s belongings by gunpoint and then killed him.

However, a nearby witness was armed and opened fire on the perpetrators. He struck and killed Medal, but the other two escaped.

Authorities later tracked down Bolanos and Palacio, charging both of them with Second Degree Murder and Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

“We do know that a Good Samaritan in the area saw the entire crime unfold, armed himself with a handgun and began to fire at the three robbers. One of them was struck,” Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat said.

Miami P.D. is now looking for the good Samaritan witness, along with anyone else who might be of material help to the case.

