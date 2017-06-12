Hoover Tactical Good Shot of the Month: Gun-Carrying Citizen Stops Robbery of Elderly Woman

FRANKLIN, Ohio — A responsibly armed citizen in southwestern Ohio stopped robbery last week after drawing her gun, authorities report.

Mary Moore witnessed the armed robbery of an 84-year-old woman in Franklin, Ohio and immediately turned around to help. Moore, who has a concealed carry permit, had a gun of her own that day and chased down the suspect. When the suspect refused to drop the woman’s purse, Moore revealed her weapon, pointed it at him, and asked him to drop the purse again. This time, the man immediately changed his tune. The suspect dropped the purse and ran away, leaving Moore to return the purse to its rightful owner.

At the moment, the suspect is still at large. Police dogs searched the area following the incident but found nothing connected to the crime. According to police reports, the suspect is white, middle-aged, amd tall with a medium build. He was last seen in a tan ball cap, black shirt, and black shorts.

Moore’s heroic actions earned her the local nickname of “Annie Oakley” after the famous Old West sharpshooter. Oakley was known far and wide for her incredible marksmanship and even performed for various heads of state.

