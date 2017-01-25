Hoover Tactical Good Shot of the Month: gun store owner kills attempted robber

MABLETON, Ga. — It does not take a genius to know that attempting to rob a gun store is a bad idea. But two armed men in Mableton, Georgia had to find out the hard way when they held up Dixie Gun and Pawn Store on January 11.

The store’s owner, Jimmy Groover, had a gun of his own locked and loaded behind the counter. When the suspects held him at gunpoint, Groover reached for his weapon and opened fire, killing one of the men.

After his partner was killed, the other suspect fled the scene and has not yet been found by the authorities. Mableton Police told NBC that Groover will not be charged because he acted in self-defense.

The security footage of the attempted robbery can be seen on WSFA’s website here.

(h/t WSFA)