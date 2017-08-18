YHRadio: The Hollywood Conservative weighs in on Charlottesville protesters and Hollywood’s reaction
Amanda Head, The Hollywood Conservative joined Scott Chambers and Andrea Tice for The Final 30. Topics include the Charlottesville protests, Hollywood’s response and a Boston University Student dropping out because he doesn’t feel safe as a conservative.
To learn more about Amanda Head go to www.TheHollywoodConservative.us
Twitter: @TheHWCon
Instagram: THeHollywoodConservative
Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.