YHRadio: The Hollywood Conservative weighs in on Charlottesville protesters and Hollywood’s reaction

Amanda Head, The Hollywood Conservative joined Scott Chambers and Andrea Tice for The Final 30. Topics include the Charlottesville protests, Hollywood’s response and a Boston University Student dropping out because he doesn’t feel safe as a conservative.

