Here’s what Alabamians googled more frequently than anyone else in 2016

Alabamians, just like everyone else, love Google. The search engine makes it easy to find answers at the click of a button. But different people throughout the country have different interests, and analysts at Estately took the time to find out what each state Googled more frequently than any other state in 2016.

According to the results, ‘Harper Lee’, ‘Was Scalia Murdered?’, ‘Attrell Cordes’, and ‘Tim Tebow Baseball’, were the state’s top unique searches.

Harper Lee: the Monroeville, Ala. native passed away in February, and is best remembered for authoring the classic novel To Kill a Mockingbird. Her second novel, Go Set a Watchman, came out in 2015 and became a bestseller.

Was Scalia Murdered?: Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia also died in February, and served as the backbone of the court’s conservative wing for 30 years. Although he died of natural causes, his passing led to the generation of numerous conspiracy theories that he could have been killed.

Attrell Cordes: a hip-hop artists, Cordes was the founder of the musical group P.M. Dawn that gained notoriety in the late 1980s and 1990s. He died at only age 46 due to complications from diabetes.

Tim Tebow Baseball: former Florida Gators’ quarterback turned SEC Network broadcaster Tim Tebow returned to baseball this year, earning a spot in the New York Mets’ farm league. Tebow, an outspoken Christian, visited Alabama in July for Church of the Highlands’ Motion 16 Conference.

Estately compiled a map of each state’s most googled topic, which can be seen below.

Estately is a national real estate company where home buyers can search through millions of listings in 39 states. The results of the Google analysis were posted on the site’s blog section which explores local culture, humor, and exotic homes.

(h/t Estately)