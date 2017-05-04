Here are the the 20 best places to live in the Birmingham metro area
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Niche.com, a site that seeks to “make choosing a neighborhood, college, or K-12 school a more transparent process” by “providing reviews and insight from everyday experts,” released its latest list of top Birmingham suburbs with Vestavia Hills claiming the top spot. Homewood, Mountain Brook, Hoover, and Meadowbrook round out the rest of the top five.
To determine the ranking, Niche took into account each city’s higher education rate, cost of living, public schools, diversity, commute time, crime rate, and weather. With high marks for its educational systems, housing, and family environment, Vestavia earned an overall A+ rating.
Here is the list of 20 best suburbs:
1. Vestavia Hills
2. Homewood
3.Mountain Brook
4. Hoover
5. Meadowbrook
6. Indian Springs Village
7.Helena
8. Alabaster
9. Brook Highland
10. Pelham
11. Calera
12. Chelsea
13. Trussville
14. Irondale
15. Montevallo
16. Fultondale
17. Leeds
18. Gardendale
19. Lake View
20. Clay
You can see the list in its entirety on Niche’s website here.