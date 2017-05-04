Here are the the 20 best places to live in the Birmingham metro area

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Niche.com, a site that seeks to “make choosing a neighborhood, college, or K-12 school a more transparent process” by “providing reviews and insight from everyday experts,” released its latest list of top Birmingham suburbs with Vestavia Hills claiming the top spot. Homewood, Mountain Brook, Hoover, and Meadowbrook round out the rest of the top five.

To determine the ranking, Niche took into account each city’s higher education rate, cost of living, public schools, diversity, commute time, crime rate, and weather. With high marks for its educational systems, housing, and family environment, Vestavia earned an overall A+ rating.

Here is the list of 20 best suburbs:

1. Vestavia Hills

2. Homewood

3.Mountain Brook

4. Hoover

5. Meadowbrook

6. Indian Springs Village

7.Helena

8. Alabaster

9. Brook Highland

10. Pelham

11. Calera

12. Chelsea

13. Trussville

14. Irondale

15. Montevallo

16. Fultondale

17. Leeds

18. Gardendale

19. Lake View

20. Clay

You can see the list in its entirety on Niche’s website here.

