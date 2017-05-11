Former Sessions aide hired to join Facebook’s policy team

Facebook has hired one of Jeff Sessions’ former top aides to join their growing policy team.

Axios reported on Thursday that Sandy Luff, a former Army veteran who once served as the legislative director of Sessions’s Senate office and later joined Trump’s transition team, will now become the “director of executive branch public policy” for the social media giant.

The move is a strong indicator that Silicon Valley is working to keep pace with the Trump Administration.

“Sandy’s experience and understanding of the political landscape will make her an invaluable asset to our team. We are excited to have her aboard,” Facebook’s vice president of US public policy Greg Maurer said in a statement.

Luff isn’t the only former Sessions staffer to rise to an influential position in the Trump Administration.

Upon election in November, Trump announced that long-time Sessions staffer Stephen Miller would serve as Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President for Policy. Prior to that, he had been the Trump campaign’s national policy director and also served as Trump’s top speechwriter before filling the same roles on the President-Elect’s transition team.

Additionally, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions served as one of Alabama’s U.S. Senators for 20 years. Yellowhammer founder and former CEO Cliff Sims works for President Trump as the White House’s director of message strategy. Last month, Trump announced his selection of Spencer Bachus, former congressman for Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District, to serve out the remainder of a four-year term on the board of the Export-Import Bank.