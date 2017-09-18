Former Oxford Mayor Passes Following 32 Years of Service

According to a Facebook post by the City of Oxford, Alabama, Mayor Leon Smith, 77, has died after serving as Oxford mayor for eight terms.

The post read:

It is with heavy hearts we share that former City of Oxford Mayor Leon Smith passed away this morning. We kindly ask you to keep Mayor Smith’s family, friends, and close ones in your thoughts and prayers.

According to a tribute read by Cong. Mike Rogers on the floor of the U.S. House when Smith decided not to seek re-election last year:

Leon Smith was born in Selmer, Tennessee on March 11, 1940. He was married to Delone Banks of Jasper, Alabama (deceased) and was blessed with four sons: Gary, John (deceased), Terry (deceased) and Danny (deceased). Mayor Smith was also a self-employed businessman over the past 30 years. Mayor Smith was elected as Mayor of the City of Oxford in 1984.

While leading Oxford to a brighter future, Smith was also known for business and philanthropic works. During his time as mayor, he ran a small business, worked with youth sports leagues, and sat on the Jacksonville State University Board of Directors.

Under the direction of Oxford’s current mayor, Alton Craft, the city will fly flags at half-staff for 30 days to honor Mayor Smith.

Funeral arrangements for Mayor Leon Smith are as follows:

Funeral service 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Oxford.‬

‪Visitation on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. also at Oxford FBC.