Former Blount County Assistant Principal Arrested For Child Pornography

As reported by ABC 33/40, police have arrested former Locust Fork High School assistant principal Tim Clevenger, 50, after they discovered child pornography on his personal computer.

This is not Clevenger’s first time being arrested for crimes against children, however. Two years ago he was arrested for secretly videoing a 14-year-old girl while she was preparing to take a shower. In that case, which has yet to be resolved, police allege Clevenger videoed the girl through the blinds while she was visiting his home. There, he was charged with production of obscene material, criminal surveillance, and possession of obscene material. The case was set to go to trial this week, but weather from hurricane Irma caused it to be delayed.

Now nude photos and videos have been found on his personal computer. Police allege that he possessed several nude images of underage females, and another video they say he filmed himself.

Since his arrest, he’s been released on a $200,000 bond.