Former Alabama football star pays back mother with new house and car

Oakland Raiders’ star wide receiver Amari Cooper wanted to pay his mother back for all she has sacrificed for him. In a recent heartfelt Instagram post, the former Alabama Crimson Tide player revealed that he purchased his mother a brand new house and car.

“I grew up in the projects, we didn’t even own a car…The whole story is way too long and melancholic, but just know a dream can go a long way if it’s followed by faith and hard work,” Cooper wrote. “It took us 20+ years but now my mother has the house and car of her dreams. You deserve it mama, I love you.”

Cooper, a star on the field, lives a relatively quiet life off the gridiron. Before the Heisman Trophy ceremony in 2014, Cooper shared stories of his mother with the media that she did not even remember. “She sacrificed for us,” he said. “You want to know how much somebody loves you, just look at how much they sacrifice.”

During his time playing for the Crimson Tide, Cooper played on teams that won two SEC Championships and a BCS National Title. He won the Biletnikoff Award for the country’s top wide receiver and was a unanimous All-American in 2014. To this day, he holds the Alabama Football records for receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Cooper has continued his success in the NFL, earning Pro-Bowl selections in each of his first two seasons. In 2015 and 2016, he had over 1,000 yards receiving.

(h/t Saturday Down South)