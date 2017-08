Candace Owens joins The Ford Faction to cover a ridiculous Black Lives Matter demand list. That includes, white privilege, white guilt, and even giving up your home. Candace has gone viral with her hot takes which you can see on Youtube, Facebook, or other platforms @redpillblack.

