Federal Funding Issued To Aid Alabama Farmers

Last month tropical storm Cindy struck the Gulf Coast, impacting states from Texas to Florida. While wind damage was minimal, much of the damage caused by the storm came from the enormous about of rain. Alabama alone received 8.97 inches in a relevantly short time, causing massive amounts of flooding.

Now, eleven Alabama counties have been given natural disaster designation.

Per the request of Gov. Kay Ivey, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has acknowledged the extensive crop damage in the state and has made available emergency loans from the USDA Farm Service Agency.

As reported by WKRG News, to be eligible for emergency fund relief, applicants must reside in the 11 primary designation counties: Baldwin, Cherokee, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Hale, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Talladega, and Washington.

If farmers are eligible for the funds, they have eight months to apply.

Additionally, the Secretary of Agriculture has also opened funds for farmers who border the primary areas and suffered damage as well. These counties include Bibb, Butler, Calhoun, Choctaw, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Covington, Dallas, DeKalb, Etowah, Greene, Perry, St. Clair, Shelby, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Wilcox.